COVID-19: Ahmedabad's case count rises by 173; death toll by 3

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,524 after173 cases were reported on Sunday, the Gujarat health departmentsaid. As the virus claimed three lives during the day, the death tollin the district went up to 1,750, it said.

A total of 77 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, which pushed the tally of recovered cases to 26,848, the department said in a statement. Ahmedabad city reported 152 new cases, while there were 21 cases in the rural parts.

All three deaths were reported in the areas located within the Ahmebadad Municipal Corporation limits, it said.