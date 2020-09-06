Narrow escape for patient, driver as ambulance catches fire

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI): A patient, a health officer and the driver of an ambulance had a narrow escape on Sunday after the vehicle caught fire minutes after the patient alighted, fire service officials said. The incident occurred at a government hospital in neighbouring Chengalpet district after the patient was moved into the facility by the health officer and the driver, the officials said.

"We suspect a leak from an oxygen cylinder in the 108 ambulance started the fire," an official told PTI. The video of the ambulance engulfed in flames went viral in various social media platforms.

Incidentally, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar earlier in the day unveiled a few ambulances in Pudukottai and inspected the facilities for COVID-19 in them. PTI VIJ NVG NVG