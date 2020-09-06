Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala FM tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the first in the cabinet to contract the infection, and has been shifted to the medical college hospital here, official sources said.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 06-09-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 22:17 IST
Kerala FM tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@drthomasisaac)

Kerala Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the first in the cabinet to contract the infection, and has been shifted to the medical college hospital here, official sources said. His swab samples were taken as he had a minor cold and he tested positive on Sunday, they told PTI.

He is the first minister in the cabinet to test positive for COVID-19, they said. "All other staff have tested negative. The minister has been shifted to the medical college," the official said.

Kerala on Sunday reported its highest ever single-day spurt in COVID-19 cases with 3,082 people testing positive for the virus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 87,840.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cellular roadmaps projects body's coronavirus vulnerability: Study

A recent research from Cornell University developed potential roadmaps for how the coronavirus infects organs and identifies what molecular factors could help to facilitate or restrict infection. The data suggest that COVID-19 is not just a...

Kerala reports 3,082 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Kerala on Sunday reported 3,082 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, as per the state health department. With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 22,676. As many as 64,755 people, including 2,196 on Sunday have...

Nitishwar Kumar appointed principal secy to J-K LG

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday appointed Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Nitishwar Kumar, who was deputed to the Union Territory, as principal secretary to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesman said. Consequ...

Team in very good shape: CSK CEO Viswanathan ahead of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings CSK CEO KS Viswanathan has said that the team is in very good shape and will perform well in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. To all the Chennai Super Kings super fans, this is to confirm that the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020