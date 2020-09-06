Left Menu
Development News Edition

Up to a quarter of Brazilians may not take COVID-19 vaccine - newspaper

The poll showed that 75% of Brazilians will take a vaccine when one becomes available. The survey comes after right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, reiterated last week that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be obligatory when they become available.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:22 IST
Up to a quarter of Brazilians may not take COVID-19 vaccine - newspaper

Five percent of Brazilians would refuse under any circumstances to take a vaccine against coronavirus and a further 20% indicated they might not take it, according to a survey published in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Sunday. The reasons given by those wary of taking a vaccine included doubts over its safety and effectiveness, and unfounded conspiracy theories such as fears over genetic manipulation, having a chip implanted by taking it, and that it is made with aborted fetuses.

The Ibope poll for non-governmental organization Avaaz surveyed 1,000 people across the country, the paper said. Of those who expressed a reluctance to take a vaccine, 34% were in the 25-34 year-old age range, and 36% were evangelical Christians. The poll showed that 75% of Brazilians will take a vaccine when one becomes available.

The survey comes after right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, reiterated last week that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be obligatory when they become available. Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the world, with these tallies currently standing at 4.1 million and 126,203, respectively.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration pumped in USD 3 trillion into American economy after COVID-19 impact: Mnuchin

The Trump Administration has injected USD 3 trillion into the American economy after the nation was adversely impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. The president and I couldnt be more...

Soccer-Back to school for Suarez in bid for Juventus move

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is due to sit a language test on Monday in a bid to obtain Italian citizenship that would enable him to move to Serie A champions Juventus, Italian and Uruguayan media said Sunday. There have been widespread re...

Cellular roadmaps projects body's coronavirus vulnerability: Study

A recent research from Cornell University developed potential roadmaps for how the coronavirus infects organs and identifies what molecular factors could help to facilitate or restrict infection. The data suggest that COVID-19 is not just a...

Kerala reports 3,082 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Kerala on Sunday reported 3,082 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, as per the state health department. With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 22,676. As many as 64,755 people, including 2,196 on Sunday have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020