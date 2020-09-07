Australia's Victoria state reports 41 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria on Monday reported nine deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 41 cases, compared with five deaths and 63 cases a day earlier.

The southeastern state on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne until Sept. 28, as the daily infection rates had declined more slowly than hoped.

Australia's second most populous state has been the epicentre of a second wave, now accounting for about 75% of the country's 26,320 cases and 90% of its 762 deaths.