Philippines sees 1,383 new coronavirus cases, lowest in nearly 8 weeks

Philippines sees 1,383 new coronavirus cases, lowest in nearly 8 weeksReuters | Manila | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:38 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported 1,383 new coronavirus infections, its lowest number of new daily cases in nearly eight weeks. The ministry said there were 15 new deaths, taking total COVID-19 fatalities to 3,890.
The Philippines has the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, with 238,727 confirmed cases.
