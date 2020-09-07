Local authorities, elderly care get $1 bln in 2021 in Swedish budget

Sweden's centre-left government will boost funding to local authorities by 10 billion crowns ($1.14 billion)in 2021 and invest an additional 9.7 billion in elderly care amid strains to the welfare system exposed by the pandemic Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters on Monday that local authorities would get an additional 5 billion crowns in 2022.

The government has already said it would boost spending by more than 100 billion crowns in its budget for 2021, to be published at the end of this month. ($1 = 8.7372 Swedish crowns)