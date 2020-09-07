Shanghai Fosun Pharma, Sinopharm Group sign deal to supply BioNTech coronavirus vaccine candidate
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Sinopharm Group to supply a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by German firm BioNTech, it said on Monday.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:37 IST
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Sinopharm Group to supply a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by German firm BioNTech, it said on Monday. BioNTech announced last month a potential deal with Fosun Pharma to supply 10 million doses of their candidate to Hong Kong and Macau.
The two Chinese firms will work together to set up a cold chain system to store and distribute the vaccine, Fosun Pharma said in a press release. Separately, a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group, Sinopharm Group's parent company, is testing two vaccine candidates in final-stage human trials to combat the virus that has killed over 880,000 people worldwide.
