Stop writing letters to me, Centre: Pondy CM to Lt Governor

He was reacting to the letter the former IPS officer had written to him on Sunday asking him to clarify on the delay in grants to privately managed aided schools to pay salaries of the teachers. Addressing a virtual press conference here, the Chief Minister asked Bedi to stop writing to the Centre too on the handling of the COVID-19 situation by the territorial government.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:46 IST
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Monday told the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi not to write any more open letters to him as he said the letter was full of untrue contents and misinformation. He was reacting to the letter the former IPS officer had written to him on Sunday asking him to clarify on the delay in grants to privately managed aided schools to pay salaries of the teachers.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, the Chief Minister asked Bedi to stop writing to the Centre too on the handling of the COVID-19 situation by the territorial government. He said,"Kiran Bedi has been remaining in Raj Bhavan without meeting the public to know of the ground realities in the context of current pandemic situation." Narayanasamy said she was writing to the Centre on the handling of the coronavirus although the Puducherry ministerial team, legislators and officers have been working hard to contain the spread of the virus.

He said, "We also implement in letter and spirit the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Centre to prevent the spread of the pandemic." The Chief Minister asked Bedi to understand the real situation and not find fault with the government or interfere in its functioning. He referred to an incident in which the doctors and health staff were up in arms against Bedi for reprimanding a senior gazetted officer in the Health Department and said he had to tender an apology on her behalf.

