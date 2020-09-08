Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia evacuates journalists from China amid 'national security' probe

Two Australian foreign correspondents were rushed out of China for their safety with the help of Australian consular officials after being questioned by China's Ministry of State Security, their employers said on Tuesday. China correspondents for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the Australian Financial Review (AFR) sought shelter in Australia's embassy in Beijing and consulate in Shanghai as diplomats negotiated with Chinese officials to allow them to leave the country, the ABC and the AFR reported.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 09:59 IST
Australia evacuates journalists from China amid 'national security' probe
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two Australian foreign correspondents were rushed out of China for their safety with the help of Australian consular officials after being questioned by China's Ministry of State Security, their employers said on Tuesday.

China correspondents for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the Australian Financial Review (AFR) sought shelter in Australia's embassy in Beijing and consulate in Shanghai as diplomats negotiated with Chinese officials to allow them to leave the country, the ABC and the AFR reported. The two journalists - the ABC's Bill Birtles and the AFR's Michael Smith - had been banned from leaving China until they answered questions about detained Australian citizen and television anchor Cheng Lei, the media companies reported.

Both journalists were told they were "persons of interest" in an investigation into Cheng, a high-profile business anchor on Chinese state television, who was detained by authorities in August, the AFR report said. Arriving at Sydney airport on Tuesday morning, Smith told reporters it was "such a relief to be home".

Birtles told reporters at the airport "this was a whirlwind and it was not a particularly good experience". It was "deeply disappointing to leave China under such abrupt circumstances. It's been a big part of my life & the past week was surreal," Birtles wrote on Twitter.

Public broadcaster the ABC reported that Australian diplomats warned Birtles last week that he should leave China. The correspondent was having farewell drinks with friends and colleagues when seven police officers arrived at his apartment at midnight on Sep. 2 and told him not to leave the country until he could answer questions about a "national security case".

It was then he called the Australian embassy for assistance and took refuge in the diplomatic compound. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne confirmed in a statement Australia's embassy in Beijing and consulate-general in Shanghai had "engaged with Chinese Government authorities to ensure their wellbeing and return to Australia".

The ABC said it brought Birtles back to Australia following advice from the Australian government. "DEEPLY REGRETTABLE"

The Australian Financial Review said in a statement "this incident targeting two journalists, who were going about their normal reporting duties, is both regrettable and disturbing". The president of Australia's Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, Marcus Strom, said the treatment of the Australian journalists by Chinese authorities was "appalling".

The departure of the two journalists meant Australian media organizations had no correspondent in China for the first time since the 1970s, said Penny Wong, foreign affairs spokeswoman for the opposition Labor party. Wong said this was "deeply regrettable". Australia has a tense diplomatic relationship with China, which worsened this year after Beijing threatened trade reprisals and said it was angered by Australia's call for an international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia had issued a travel warning in July that its citizens may be at risk of arbitrary detention in China. Payne said this advice "remains appropriate and unchanged". The Australian government was continuing to provide consular support to Cheng, she said.

The incident also comes at a time when foreign journalists in China have experienced increased difficulty. According to the Foreign Correspondent's Club of China, China expelled a record 17 foreign journalists by canceling their press credentials in the first half of 2020.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephant

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephantThe trick to calming an unhappy elephant Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with as...

Liev Schreiber to star in Hemingway adaptation ‘Across The River And Into The Trees’

Actor Liev Schreiber is set to play the lead in the film adaptation of author Ernest Hemingways Venice-set novel Across The River And Into The Trees. The movie also features up-and-coming Italian actor Matilda De Angelis, Laura Morante, Jav...

Olympics-Games must be held next year "at any cost" - Minister

The rearranged Tokyo Games must be held at any cost in 2021, Japans Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference, Hashimoto said the Games should be held for the benefit of the athletes, regardless of the ...

Telugu actor Jayaprakash Reddy passes away

Telugu cinema and theatre actor Jayaprakash Reddy 74 passed away in Vidhya Nagar, Guntur due to heart attack on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers office CMO issued a statement condoling the loss of the versatile actor.Andhra Pradesh C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020