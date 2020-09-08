Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug

Shares of Celltrion surged as much as 5.6% on Tuesday, while the broader KOSPI gained 0.7%. Other companies developing potential COVID-19 treatments include Eli Lilly and Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and AbbVie.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:50 IST
S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea's Celltrion Inc will begin commercial production of its experimental treatment for COVID-19 this month, it said on Tuesday, as it pushes ahead with clinical trials of the antibody drug.

The company said it planned to make a request soon to regulators for emergency use authorisation of the drug, but that it would start mass production - likely to amount to around 1 million doses - before receiving that approval. The treatment became the country's first COVID-19 antibody drug to be tested on humans after receiving regulatory approval in July for clinical trials.

"We have confirmed the safety of the antiviral antibody drug in the process of the local Phase I clinical trial," Kwon Ki-sung, head of Celltrion's R&D unit, told Reuters. Celltrion completed a Phase I trial on 32 volunteers in the country and is enrolling an additional nine participants for another Phase I study before moving on to later stage trials, for which regulatory reviews are already underway.

The company is separately conducting overseas human trials of its treatment in the United Kingdom, which will be followed by global second and third stage trials in patients with mild and moderate symptoms. Shares of Celltrion surged as much as 5.6% on Tuesday, while the broader KOSPI gained 0.7%.

Other companies developing potential COVID-19 treatments include Eli Lilly and Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and AbbVie.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SBI planning to launch loan product 'SAFAL' for organic cotton growers

State Bank of India is planning to launch a loan product, SAFAL, primarily focussed on organic cotton growers who dont have any credit history, said a top official of the countrys largest lender. The bank is using Artificial Intelligence AI...

Dharmendra Pradhan requests Railway Minister for resumption of 'Shramik Special' trains

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, for the resumption of Shramik Special trains from Odisha to Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, for migrant workers to return to their workplaces.Keeping in min...

Airlines profitability to be eroded due to lower revenues, high fixed costs: ICRA

Domestic air passenger traffic is likely to witness a de-growth of 41 to 46 per cent in the current financial year while international traffic may see a fall of 65 to 72 per cent, according to investment information agency ICRA. Thus the re...

HM condoles death of radio astronomer Swarup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of renowned radio astronomer Govind Swarup and said he will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities. Swarup, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020