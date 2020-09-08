Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal launches online system to file consumer complaints

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an online system for filing complaints in consumer courts and said it will prove to be a milestone especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said consumers will now be able to file complaints from their homes any time and make payments online "It will prove to be an important step in the times of COVID-19...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:56 IST
Kejriwal launches online system to file consumer complaints

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an online system for filing complaints in consumer courts and said it will prove to be a milestone especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.  He said consumers will now be able to file complaints from their homes any time and make payments online

"It will prove to be an important step in the times of COVID-19... We have already been asking people to stay home," the chief minister said.  "I have been told that Delhi is perhaps the first state to start this kind of a facility. It will prove to be a milestone and set an example for other states to follow," he said

Kejriwal said around 7,000 consumer cases in the state commission and more than 8,000 such cases in the district courts here were pending.  "I hope that these cases are settled soon," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephantThe trick to calming an unhappy elephant Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with as...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Two Myanmar soldiers taken to the Hague after confessing to Rohingya killings reportsTwo Myanmar soldiers have been taken to The Hague after confessing to murdering minority Rohingya Musl...

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta elected BCD Chairman

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta has been elected unopposed as the chairperson of Bar Council of Delhi BCD, said a statement on TuesdayAccording to the statement, advocates Rakesh Kumar Kochar, Sanjeev Nasiar, Rakesh Sherawat and Vishnu Sharma ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Skills lost due to COVID school closures will hit output for generations OECDDisruption to schooling stemming from the COVID-19 epidemic will cause a skill loss that could result in a 1....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020