Australia's Victoria state reports 76 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Australia's Victoria state reports 76 new coronavirus cases, 11 deathsReuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-09-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 04:06 IST
Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state on Wednesday reported 76 new cases and 11 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.
Victoria, the country's second most populous state, a day earlier reported eight deaths and 55 cases.
The state, which extended its tough movement restrictions in its largest city of Melbourne until Sept. 28 to contain a second wave, is deepening its contact tracing programme to further ease a rise in daily new cases.