Canada frets over rising coronavirus cases as schools start to reopen

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 04:23 IST
Canada is seeing a worrying increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus as schools across the country start to reopen, a top medical official said on Tuesday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said an average of 545 new cases had been reported daily over the past week, up from about 300 in July.

"This is concerning and I want to underscore that when cases occur, including in schools, it is a reflection on what's happening in the community," she told a briefing. "This week is a really critical week." Several of the 10 provinces have started to reopen schools this week for in-person learning for the first time since March after investing millions in added protections. Quebec, which welcomed back pupils last month, has already reported a number of cases in schools.

Tam noted that the increase in infections was concentrated among younger adults and cited the risk posed by private functions and family gatherings. Alberta, which reopened schools one week ago, reported 11 new COVID-19 cases spread across 11 different schools, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw told reporters on Tuesday. She said the infections were spread in the community, and not acquired within the schools.

Alberta now has 1,692 known active cases, the most since early May. The premier of Ontario, Canada's most-populous province, railed against young people and students who he said were holding unauthorized parties and warned them he wanted the police to lay charges if necessary.

"No more parties. I just can't stress it enough," Doug Ford told a briefing on Tuesday. Ontario announced a one-month suspension of efforts to lift remaining restrictions that had been imposed to fight the outbreak. The coronavirus reproduction number, which shows how many people someone with COVID-19 is infecting, has risen to just above one, an indication that the virus is spreading.

"That is not a good sign," Tam said. Canada has recorded a total of 132,142 COVID-19 cases and 9,146 deaths.

Quebec unveiled a four-step alert system for measures to curb COVID-19 that would introduce restrictions such as limiting the number of people allowed to gather depending on the risk of transmission. ($1=1.3200 Canadian dollars)

