Mexican president says "we have other options" after pause in AstaZeneca vaccine trial

Mexican president says "we have other options" after pause in AstaZeneca vaccine trialReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:32 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the country has "other options" for a potential COVID-19 vaccine after drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc suspended a late-stage trial due to an illness in a participant.
The governments of Argentina and Mexico have agreed to produce the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for most of Latin America. Mexico is in talks with several companies about vaccine trials.
ALSO READ
'We don't see it': Mexican TV series spotlights trafficking in plain sight
ANALYSIS-Mexican president forges crucible for corruption fight, eyeing key vote
Mexican army finds unfinished tunnel under Rio Grande river
Mexicans seek referendum on trying ex-presidents for graft
Mexican president says country's economy has weathered pandemic better than others