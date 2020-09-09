AstraZeneca may resume COVID-19 vaccine trials next week - FT

AstraZeneca may resume COVID-19 vaccine trials next week - FTReuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:53 IST
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc could resume trials for its experimental coronavirus vaccine next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people associated with the trials. (https://on.ft.com/3m4ytwt)
The London-listed firm had to pause global trials of its potential vaccine for COVID-19 after an unexplained illness in a participant, which sent its shares lower as the move was seen as dimming prospects for an early rollout.
AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
