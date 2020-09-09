Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records over 4K new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far; tally crosses 2 lakh-mark

Delhi reported 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike here so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark in the national capital, where a record 54,517 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:56 IST
Delhi records over 4K new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far; tally crosses 2 lakh-mark

Delhi reported 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike here so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark in the national capital, where a record 54,517 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, authorities said. This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, that over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in a day. The previous highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases in the city was recorded on June 23.

Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,638, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The tally of active cases rose to 23,773 from 22,377 the previous day, it said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,618 on Tuesday. The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,638 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,01,174.  Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. Barring August 31 when over 14,000 tests were conducted and 1,358 fresh cases reported, since Sunday, daily cases count has been recorded in excess of 2,000.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from August 30-September 8 in that order are: 14389 (1358); 20437 (2024); 24198 (2312); 28835 (2509); 32834 (2737); 36219 (2914) 38895 (2973), 36046 (3256); 22954 (2077); and 45797 (3609). The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, crossed the one-lakh mark, the count being 1,00,198, it said.  The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 7.4 per cent while the recovery rate was over 85 per cent, the bulletin, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 2.31 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,226 from 1,166 the previous day. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed medical superintendents and authorities to take every possible step to prevent the spread of the virus in the city.

The chief minister earlier held a review meeting with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, senior officials and medical superintendents of Delhi government-run hospitals. Later he also tweeted to acknowledge the highest number of daily cases in Delhi, but asserted that the day saw "highest number of tests-54,517 against 15,000/20,000 tests till last week".

"If we did same no of tests, today's cases wud be less than 1500. So, don't b scared by no of cases. Del wages war against corona wid aggressive testing (sic)," he tweeted. "No of deaths continues to be low. It is 20 today, against more than 100 oer day in June. People falling ill and recovering. Thro aggressive testing, we r isolating them and preventing its spread (sic)," Kejriwal said.

Jain also held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing, the bulletin said.  Delhi chief secretary also held a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management, it said. Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 8,636 are vacant. Also, 2,906 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,72,763 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 12,518.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 43,416 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 11,101, in all adding to 54,517, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 19,03,780.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC confident of safe Tokyo Games, too early for deadlines-Bach

The International Olympic Committee has confidence in its preparations and in Japanese government support for next years Tokyo Olympics, but said all scenarios would be discussed in the coming weeks amid the ongoing pandemic.IOC President T...

Outside Georgia's Fort Benning, a military town closes ranks around Trump

In Columbus, Georgia, a city of just under 200,000 people near the U.S. Armys sprawling Fort Benning, many residents remain reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump after media reports that he called American war dead losers and sucker...

Bars in hotels, restaurants reopen in Delhi; owners hopeful business will soon get back on track

Bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants reopened in Delhi on Wednesday after being closed for over 170 days and some of them received a good number of customers on the first day despite the COVID-19 scare. The excise department, however, said...

Mexican airport site emerges as major graveyard of Ice Age mammoths

Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become one of the worlds biggest concentrations of the now-extinct relative of modern elephants...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020