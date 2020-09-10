Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 10:37 IST
The global death toll from the coronavirus crossed 900,000, according to a Reuters tally, while India reported record jumps in new infections and deaths even as bars reopened for the first time since lockdown in the world's second-most populous nation.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

AMERICAS * Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in what amounted to a "dereliction" of duty.

* The U.S. government is set to end enhanced screening of some international passengers for COVID-19 and drop requirements that travelers coming from the targeted countries arrive at 15 designated U.S. airports. * New York City restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity at the end of the month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, relaxing one of the last big COVID-19 limitations in the nation's most populous city.

EUROPE * British scientists have developed a four-level scoring model for predicting the death risk of patients hospitalised with COVID-19, saying it should help doctors quickly decide on the best care for each patient.

* France's daily new infections rose by more than 8,500 for the third time in six days on Wednesday, with the disease spreading at its fastest pace since it emerged in the country. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia's capital will reinstate widespread social restrictions as cases and deaths increase and hospitals fill up, its governor said. Australia's COVID-19 hotspot state, Victoria, should consider lifting a night curfew if the decision was not made on health advice, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said, as total pandemic deaths in the state crossed 700 on Thursday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * A deal signed by the Kenyan government to lease medical equipment in a $580 million deal was a "criminal enterprise" that flooded hospitals with overpriced, unnecessary equipment, a senate committee said in a report.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca's suspension of global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an illness in a study subject in Britain has cast doubt on prospects for an early rollout of one of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccines in development.

* Twenty-six scientists, most of them working at universities in Italy, have signed an open letter questioning the reliability of the data presented in the early-stage trial results of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, named "Sputnik-V". ECONOMIC IMPACT

* South Korea is preparing the fourth supplementary budget of this year of around $6.6 billion to aid struggling small businesses facing mass closures amid unprecedented social distancing restrictions. * Japan's machinery orders rebounded in July from a sharp fall in the previous month, a welcome relief for the coronavirus-stricken economy but the outlook for capital spending remained uncertain due to fragile global business conditions.

* The recent sharp rise in Brazilian food prices is part of a temporary global phenomenon caused by a COVID-19 pandemic-induced supply shock, Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said.

