Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:34 p.m.

Nepal's novel coronavirus tally crosses 50,000-mark. 4:55 p.m.

Serum Institute pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials in India. 2:48 p.m.

Wearing mask mandatory for candidates taking civil services preliminary exam on October 4: UPSC. 2:13 p.m.

Don't take coronavirus lightly; people need to wear face masks: PM Modi. 2:12 p.m.

Tripura reports 535 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities. 1:44 p.m.

Record 141 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 1,333. 1:38 p.m.

Health Ministry asks states, UTs to mandatorily retest all symptomatic rapid antigen test negative cases. 1:37 p.m.

COVID-19: 69 per cent of total deaths concentrated in four states, one UT. 12:12 p.m.

Record 3,991 new COVID-19 cases take Odisha's tally to over 1.39 lakh; death toll rises to 591 with 11 more fatalities: Officials. 11:30 a.m. Puducherry adds 452 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths push toll past 350 mark.

10:49 a.m. Pakistan reports 441 new COVID-19 cases.

10:38 a.m. 147 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 5,545.

10:20 a.m. COVID: Red Line, Violet Line, Green Line of Delhi Metro resume services after 172 days.

10:12 p.m. Jharkhand reports 1,601 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities.

10:07 a.m. COVID-19 cases in Telangana breach 1.5 lakh mark with 2,534 new infections.

9:58 p.m. Record single-day spike of 95,735 infections, 1,172 new fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 44,65,863, death toll to 75,062: Government. 8 a.m.

Travellers from India must take COVID tests for Singapore trip..