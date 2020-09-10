Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private hospitals in Delhi witness rise in admissions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

"Patients from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are coming to the national capital for treatment due to subsidised rates here which has led to increase in occupancy of ICU beds," he said. He also said patients prefer private hospitals over government hospitals, where ICU beds are lying vacant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:21 IST
Private hospitals in Delhi witness rise in admissions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, private hospitals in the national capital are witnessing an increase in admissions, with no ICU beds with ventilators available in many of the top private facilities. An analysis of the data in Delhi's 'Corona app' till 5.30 pm on Thursday shows that out of the 1,212 ICU beds with ventilators available in private hospitals, 687 are occupied while out of 976 ICU beds without ventilators, 642 are occupied. Data shows that in private hospitals like Max Smart in Saket, Batra Hospital, Holy Family, Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, Indraprastha Apollo, Fortis Vasant Kunj, BL Kapur, Fortis, Shalimar Bagh, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, there are no ICU beds with ventilators available.

Out of the total 14,205 beds available -- both in the private and government hospitals, 5,896 are occupied, according to the app, indicating an occupancy rate of 41.5 per cent.  On July 30, the occupancy of beds reserved for coronavirus patients was 18 per cent, with only 2,958 out of 16,038 beds being occupied. It was 23.02 per cent on August 10 and 23.40 per cent on August 11.

It increased to 28.04 per cent on August 29, with 3,966 out of 14,143 beds occupied, according to Delhi government's health bulletin. Delhi reported 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark in the city. On Wednesday, a record 54,517 tests were conducted by authorities in 24 hours, the health bulletin had said.

This was the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, that over 4,000 cases were recorded in Delhi in a day. The previous highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases was recorded on June 23. Experts attribute the increase in new cases to the increased public movement after easing of lockdown restrictions, non-residents coming to Delhi for treatment and return of migrants from other states.

Chander Prakash, president of the Delhi Voluntary Hospital Forum, said almost 30 per cent of the beds are occupied by patients from outside Delhi. "Patients from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are coming to the national capital for treatment due to subsidised rates here which has led to increase in occupancy of ICU beds," he said.

He also said patients prefer private hospitals over government hospitals, where ICU beds are lying vacant. Dr Akshay Budhraja, Consultant Department of Pulmonology, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, said they have seen a rise in moderate and severe cases, which has led to a shortage of ICU beds in hospitals.

The senior doctor said people have become complacent, and are not following the norms, which has led to a spike in the number of cases in the national capital..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian official for uncontacted Amazon tribes killed by indigenous arrow

A government official and leading expert on isolated Amazon tribes was killed by an arrow that struck him in the chest as he approached an indigenous group he was seeking to shield, friends and a police witness said on Thursday. Rieli Franc...

COVID surveillance: Tender for thermal cameras to detect body temp to be opened Friday

The railways ambitious plan of installing thermal cameras at stations across its network to screen passengers for coronavirus seems to be finally taking shape, with the tender for their rates opening on Friday. The cameras that detect a pas...

My preferred batting slot is opening the innings: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has the repertoire of strokes to bat at any position but given a choice, the next big thing in Indian cricket would prefer to open regularly in the shortest format of the game. Gill, one of the batting mainstays of Kolkata Knig...

RCF starts methanol plant in Mumbai

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd RCF has started its methanol plant at Trombay Unit, Mumbai. RCF has the capacity to produce 242 tonnes of methanol per day, an official statement said. Till now, RCF has been importing met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020