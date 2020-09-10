Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-FOCUS-How drugmakers can keep their pledge and still deliver an October vaccine surprise

To prove that, government officials have said, at least 150 COVID-19 infections must be recorded among trial participants with at least twice as many occurring among the placebo group. If a vaccine is especially effective, companies could have their answer sooner.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:19 IST
UPDATE 1-FOCUS-How drugmakers can keep their pledge and still deliver an October vaccine surprise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As questions mount over whether the United States will authorize a coronavirus vaccine ahead of November elections, experts say there is a slim chance that enough evidence will be available to prove one is safe and effective in that time frame. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said a vaccine is possible before the Nov. 3 election, and accused a "deep state" within the nation's top health regulator of trying to slow pivotal clinical trials to hamper his chances at a second term.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied that claim, saying its decisions will be guided by data alone. Drugmakers, seeking to bolster public confidence amid political squabbles on Tuesday pledged to uphold scientific safety and efficacy standards in their quest for a vaccine. Vaccine safety was in focus on Wednesday after AstraZeneca PLC said that it had put a pause on its coronavirus trial on the vaccine with Oxford to review the safety data of an unexplained illness in the U.K. trial. It described the move as routine and said it would restart trials when an independent committee recommended it do so.

Other companies have recently made comments suggesting they could have an answer on whether their vaccines work before November. "It would really be an amazing vaccine to show that," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Reuters.

Fauci said initial trial results are likely to become available in November or December, but late October remains a possibility. "It is conceivable that if there are enough infections documented early on that you might get that answer earlier," he said. Vaccines must demonstrate they are at least 50% more effective than a placebo to be considered for approval. To prove that, government officials have said, at least 150 COVID-19 infections must be recorded among trial participants with at least twice as many occurring among the placebo group.

If a vaccine is especially effective, companies could have their answer sooner. Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc , whose U.S. vaccine trials have enrolled thousands of people and are the most advanced, say they may have proof after just a few dozen subjects become infected. Independent panels of experts called data and safety monitoring boards (DSMB) will review trial data at pre-specified points. These boards can recommend companies stop the trials if the evidence is overwhelmingly positive or negative.

For Pfizer, the first interim look occurs when 32 trial volunteers get infected. Experts interviewed by Reuters cautioned that information gleaned from a limited number of subjects could miss important safety issues that letting the trial fully play out might reveal.

'ABSOLUTELY INSUFFICIENT' Pfizer's trial calls for four interim analyses by the DSMB, the first after just 32 recorded infections. "We may have enough data to be able to share the first analysis by October," said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts.

Moderna's first interim analysis will come after 53 trial subjects become infected, the company told investors last month. Basing a decision on 53 cases, is "an absolutely insufficient number," said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester who has served on FDA vaccine advisory panels. "You would know very little about safety."

To halt the trials due to positive results, vaccines would likely have to exceed the 50% efficacy threshold. Pfizer has not disclosed what standard will be used for stopping its trial early. William Gruber, senior vice president of Pfizer vaccine clinical research and development, said "the standard would be evidence of very high efficacy."

A senior official with the U.S. effort to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development said companies have created appropriate trials to hold interim analyses that could detect especially effective vaccines earlier. SPEEDY ENROLLMENT

Although both drugmakers began vaccinating people in their respective 30,000-subject trials on July 28, Pfizer is in position to generate results earlier in part because it is administering the second shot of its two-dose vaccine a week earlier than Moderna. Moderna also slowed enrollment to ensure greater participation of at-risk minorities in its study. Pfizer's trial also begins collecting data on infections that occur a week after it administers its second shot. Moderna has a two-week lag between the second shot and when it will begin collecting infection data in earnest.

Both trials are on pace to be fully enrolled soon. Dr. Henry Miller, a senior fellow at the Pacific Research Institute think tank and former director of the FDA's office of biotechnology, said an emergency use authorization based on a small number of infections would not deliver an adequate answer on the safety of a vaccine intended for use by millions of healthy people. Some side effects could take four to six months to occur, he said.

Dr. Gregory Glenn, research chief for Novavax Inc, which is also developing a coronavirus vaccine, said the October timeline remains possible. But he believes Americans will likely be waiting longer. "I just think humility is a good thing right now," he said. "The FDA set out some pretty strict criteria for success. So that's going to take a pretty good vaccine to do that."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to resolve current situation on India-China border through peaceful negotiations: MEA

India and China are in touch with each other through military and diplomatic channels to resolve the ongoing situation along the Line of Actual Control LAC, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Both India and China are in regular ...

National camp for Thomas and Uber Cup Final cancelled

The national badminton camp in Hyderabad for next months Thomas and Uber Cup Final was on Thursday scrapped after it became clear that players would not get any relaxation on the mandatory seven-day quarantine period. The camp was originall...

Delhi govt will provide full support to hotels, other industries: Jain

The Delhi government will provide as much support as possible to hotels and other industries to enable them to contribute to the economy of the city, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Representatives of hotels, guest hou...

Bengalis soft target of BJP, Rhea Chakraborty's arrest proof of it: Pol parties

Parties cutting across the political divide in West Bengal on Thursday evoked Bengali sub-nationalism, asserting that the vilification campaign against actor Rhea Chakraborty proved Bengalis are a soft target of the BJP, which is looking to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020