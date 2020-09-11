Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train lines vandalised in Catalonia ahead of pro-independence rallies

11 to mark "La Diada", the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona to Spanish forces in 1714. A spokesman for the rail operator said protesters had set fires in seven or eight places across Catalonia, with the majority concentrated in Girona where all train services have been cancelled.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:01 IST
Train lines vandalised in Catalonia ahead of pro-independence rallies
Representative image

Catalan protesters burned tyres at several points across the region's rail network on Friday morning, forcing widespread cancellations in the first signs of trouble on a day known for mass pro-independence protests. Rallies are planned across the northeastern region later in the day. Over the past years, separatists have been holding major protests in favour of independence from Spain on Sept. 11 to mark "La Diada", the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona to Spanish forces in 1714.

A spokesman for the rail operator said protesters had set fires in seven or eight places across Catalonia, with the majority concentrated in Girona where all train services have been cancelled. Services on the high-speed line between Barcelona and Figueres, which connects to France's TGV network, have been interrupted, rail operator ADIF tweeted.

A few fires were detected in Lleida but the service was operating normally, he said. Technicians were evaluating how to repair the tracks and restore normal service, he added. Despite appeals from health officials to avoid gatherings amid the pandemic, grassroots organizer Assemblea Nacional Catalana said last week it wanted to hold Europe's largest coronavirus-adapted protest.

It has planned for later on Friday over 100 gatherings in 82 locations in the northeastern region, in which people would need to keep a distance, wear a mask and have previously registered to attend. This year, the Catalan separatist government has decided not to attend, urging caution due to the health crisis, although it said it respected the right to protest. The region's public health secretary and the head of a doctors' association discouraged such gatherings.

Spain has recorded 554,143 cases since the onset of the pandemic, more than any other western European nation. It reported 13 deaths on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 29,699. While Catalonia's separatism drive has dominated Spanish politics for years, it has largely taken a back seat over the past months, both because of the coronavirus crisis and divisions among separatists.

Opinion polls show people in the region are split on the issue of independence.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes northern Chile - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 and at a depth of 44 km struck northern Chile on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said. Chiles National Emergency Office said it had detected no immediate harm to people, basic services o...

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro official renders surface online; boasts 108MP triple camera

The official renders of Xiaomis upcoming flagship, the Mi 10T Pro have leaked online. The Chinese phone maker is expected to launch the Mi 10T Series likely comprising the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite, later this month.A leaker who go...

Senior Police officer, 2 others killed in road accident

A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district on Friday. Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her ...

ECB policymakers highlight risk from strong euro, nuancing Lagarde message

European Central Bank policymakers warned on Friday against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the banks benign message from a day earlier, which some argued denied difficult realities.Speaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020