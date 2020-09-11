Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:48 IST
South Africa's recovery rate jumps to 88.9 percent after 573 003 patients recovered
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's recovery rate has now jumped to 88.9 percent after 573 003 patients recovered from COVID-19, according to a news report by South Africa Government News Agency.

Meanwhile, novel coronavirus cases have hit 644 438 after 2007 infections were identified on Thursday, while the death toll stands at 15265.

Of the latest 97 fatalities, 26 are from Mpumalanga, 21 from Gauteng, 17 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from the North West, seven from the Eastern Cape, six from the Western Cape, four from Free State, and one from Limpopo.

According to Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize, 3863453 tests have been conducted to date, 20555 of which were performed in the last 24 hours.

A Johannesburg-based General Practitioner (GP), Dr. Karin van der Merwe, said it was a great relief to them that the COVID-19 case numbers were decreasing.

"It is also comforting that lockdown restrictions are being eased. One of the toughest parts of lockdown has been the prohibition on visiting family members," said van der Merwe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given citizens the green light to visit family and friends under lockdown level 2, although only 10 people may gather.

"The reality is that many South Africans have already been visiting their families and this will become more common as restrictions are rolled back. Keeping elderly parents completely isolated from their adult children could be perceived as cruel and could lead to mental health issues," Van der Merwe said.

