39 new COVID-19 cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Thirty-nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the tally in the union territory to 3,465, an official said on Friday. Of the 39 new cases, 35 were detected during contact tracing while four were airport arrivals, he said.

All passengers coming from the mainland have to mandatorily undergo rapid antigen test for COVID-19 at the airport here on arrival, the official said. At least 43 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,121.

At present, there are 293 active COVID-19 cases in the archipelago, while 51 people have died of the infection, the official said. A total of 42,585 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far, he added.