U'khand has 'enough' oxygen, ventilator beds for COVID patients: Health secy

The Uttarakhand government on Friday said the state has "enough" oxygen and ventilator beds for COVID-19 patients and it is prepared to deal with the rising cases. The facilities at the hospitals and COVID care centres are being upgraded constantly to deal with any situation," Negi said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:53 IST
The Uttarakhand government on Friday said the state has "enough" oxygen and ventilator beds for COVID-19 patients and it is prepared to deal with the rising cases. State Health Secretary Amit Negi, who held a meeting with district magistrates and medical officials, said arrangements are being constantly upgraded and there is no shortage of beds or ICUs anywhere.

"Enough oxygen and ventilator beds have been created at the hospitals. Additional beds have also been created at private hospitals for COVID patients. The facilities at the hospitals and COVID care centres are being upgraded constantly to deal with any situation," Negi said. He said Doon hospital in Dehradun alone will add 50 more beds soon.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP asked the Congress not to create fear among people about the lack of facilities at hospitals in the state. "The health secretary has clarified the situation and people have no reason to worry. Congress leaders should stop misleading people," Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana had recently said that all COVID care hospitals in Dehradun were full and not in a position to admit any more patients. The state has recently seen an unprecedented rise of COVID cases and reported more than one thousand infections in the last two days.

