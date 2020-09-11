Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vatican-based Filipino cardinal tests positive for coronavirus

The Vatican said on Friday that Tagle, 63, a Filipino who heads the Vatican's missionary arm, had tested positive when he arrived in Manila on Thursday. Tagle, who met Pope Francis in a private audience on Aug. 29, tested negative on Sept. The pope held a series of private audiences on Thursday and Friday.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:11 IST
Vatican-based Filipino cardinal tests positive for coronavirus

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has become the highest-ranking Vatican official known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Vatican said on Friday that Tagle, 63, a Filipino who heads the Vatican's missionary arm, had tested positive when he arrived in Manila on Thursday.

Tagle, who met Pope Francis in a private audience on Aug. 29, tested negative on Sept. 7. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Vatican health officials were checking people who had come into contact with Tagle in recent days. He did not say if this included the 83-year-old pope, who is believed to be tested regularly.

He said Tagle did not have any symptoms and would go into quarantine in Manila. The pope held a series of private audiences on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, he held his weekly audience before a limited crowd of about 500 people.

Only about a dozen people have tested positive for the virus in the Vatican, and the few who were hospitalised with symptoms have recovered. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. expects to identify Belarus sanctions targets in a few days

The United States signaled on Friday that it will soon punish individual Belarusians with sanctions for election fraud and a brutal crackdown on protests as Washington urged Russia to tell Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to step d...

Colombia defense minister asks forgiveness after second night of protests

Colombias defense minister apologized on Friday on behalf of the national police for an incident of police brutality that sparked two nights of protests that rocked parts of capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha, leaving 11 dead and hund...

Drone maker hurt by US-China rift, opening door to US rivals

Skateboarders, surfers and mountain bikers used to be the target customers for California startup Skydio, a maker of high-end drones that can home in on people and capture their movements on video all by themselves. Now police officers, fir...

Punjab records highest single-day spike of 2,526 COVID cases

Punjab reported the highest single-day spike of 2,526 coronavirus cases, pushing the states infection tally to 74,616 on Friday, according to an official bulletin. The previous record number of cases in a day was 2,464 which was reported on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020