Five more COVID-19 deaths in HP, cases tally crosses 8,700-mark

Five more people died of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday taking the death toll to 70, while 318 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 8,785, the health department said. The number of active cases in the state has now risen to 2,874, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Of the latest COVID-19 fatalities in the state, two deaths were reported from Kangra, and one each from Kullu, Shimla and Bilaspur, according to health department data. The department said Solan accounts for 16 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (13), Shimla (11), Mandi (eight), Una (six), Hamirpur and Chamba (five each), Sirmaur (four) and Kullu and Bilaspur (one each).

Of the 318 new cases, 73 were reported from Solan, 57 from Kangra, 48 from Mandi, 38 from Una, 24 each from Shimla and Sirmaur, 20 from Hamirpur, 16 from Chamba, 12 from Bilaspur and six from Kullu, he said. Meanwhile, 158 more patients -- 47 in Kangra, 28 in Bilaspur, 25 in Hamirpur, 18 each in Una and Shimla, 16 in Chamba, four in Kinnaur and two in Sirmaur -- recovered from the virus.

The total recoveries in the state has risen to 5,824, the official said, adding that 15 patients have migrated out of the state. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 672, followed by Kangra (496), Sirmaur (281), Mandi (278), Una (274), Shimla (202), Chamba (183), Hamirpur (164), Bilaspur (148), Kullu (124), Kinnaur (40) and Lahaul-Spiti (12), the data showed.