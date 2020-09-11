Rajasthan registers 1,660 new COVID-19 cases; infection tally nears 1 lakh

Rajasthan reported 15 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking their number to 1,207, while 1,660 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 99,036. The number of active cases stands at 15,859, while 80,603 patients have been discharged after treatment so far, a state health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the help desk in Jaipur has started giving out information about the availability of beds and ventilators in hospitals and other relevant details. Similar help desks will be set up in other district headquarters in the state, he added. Sharma said any person can contact the help desk prior to admitting a patient. Many private hospitals are making excuses of not having vacant beds and turning away patients, he alleged, adding that such excuses will no longer work.

Among the fresh cases reported in the state, 321 are from Jaipur, 283 from Jodhpur, 152 from Kota, 120 from Alwar, 96 from Ajmer, 92 from Bikaner and 73 are in Sikar, besides those from other districts. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 295 in Jaipur, 117 in Jodhpur, 89 in Bikaner, 87 in Kota, 82 in Ajmer, 73 in Bharatpur, 48 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 33 in Udaipur, 31 in Alwar, 24 in Barmer and 23 in Dholpur.