Another Odisha minister tests positive for COVID-19

Swain, an MLA from Athagarh in Cuttack district in his twitter post said I have been tested positive for #COVID 19. Although I dont have any symptoms, I am at home isolation as advised by my doctor. Thouse who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required," Sahu said in her twitter post.

Odishas Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Swain, an MLA from Athagarh in Cuttack district in his twitter post said I have been tested positive for #COVID 19.

Although I dont have any symptoms, I am at home isolation as advised by my doctor. I have requested all my staff and each one who came in contact to get them tested as soon as possible. Earlier in the day, Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu had also said about her COVID-19 positive status.

"I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Thouse who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required," Sahu said in her twitter post. Swain became the sixth minister in the state to be infected by coronavirus. Earlier, Rural Development Minister Susant Singh, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, Textile Minister Padmini Dian and Tourism Minister J P Panigrahi had tested positive for the infection.

Three Lok Sabha MPs, two of BJD and one of BJP, have also tested positive for the infection. They are Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal (both BJD) and Bargargh MP Suresh Pujari (BJP). This apart, several other BJD MLAs including Sadasiva Pradhani (Nabarangpur), Prabhu Jani (Laxmipur), Bhagirathi Sethy (Anandpur), S R Patnaik (Khandapada), Bishnubrata Routray (Basudevpur), Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar North), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar Central), Bikram Panda (Berhampur) and Byomakesh Ray (Chandbali) have also tested positive.

The other MLAs to test positive are Debi Prasad Mishra (Badamba), Pritam Padhi (Pottangi), Sanjib Mallick (Bhadrak), Sunanda Das (Bari), Srikant Sahu (Polasara), Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasanta Muduli (Jagatsinghpur) and Prasant Behera (Salipur)..

