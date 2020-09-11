Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children carried COVID-19 home from Utah childcare centers, infecting family members -U.S. report

Previous studies had suggested children aged 10 years or older can efficiently transmit COVID-19 in school settings. The new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on Friday found that much younger children can also spread the virus, including a case of an 8-month-old who apparently infected both parents.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:51 IST
Children carried COVID-19 home from Utah childcare centers, infecting family members -U.S. report

Twelve children who likely contracted COVID-19 at three childcare operations in Utah infected some of their parents and siblings, according to a U.S. study, adding to evidence that very young kids can transmit the disease. Previous studies had suggested children aged 10 years or older can efficiently transmit COVID-19 in school settings.

The new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on Friday found that much younger children can also spread the virus, including a case of an 8-month-old who apparently infected both parents. From the 12 documented cases acquired at the childcare facilities, virus transmission was found among at least 12 of 46 non-facility contacts, such as parents - one of whom required hospitalization - siblings and an aunt.

Transmission was observed from two of three children with confirmed, asymptomatic COVID-19, researchers found, further evidence that those without symptoms can spread the virus. From April 1 to July 10, Salt Lake County identified 17 childcare facilities, including daycare centers and day camps, with at least two confirmed COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period. Data in the CDC report involves only outbreaks in three of these.

At two of the facilities, the researchers traced the primary infection to staff members exposed to COVID-19 through a family member. The source of the outbreak at the third facility was not identified, making it possible its cases resulted from an infection that originated elsewhere, researchers said. CDC noted other limitations to the study that could have impacted the data collected, including changes in contact tracing methodology during the pandemic and testing criteria that initially included only persons with typical COVID-19 symptoms.

Still, researchers said, having COVID-19 testing available and regularly testing contacts of those infected in childcare settings, including those without symptoms, could help prevent family members from becoming infected.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Israel-Gulf 'normalisation' moves follow years of failed peace initiatives

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrains decisions to normalise relations with Israel follows a history of peace efforts between Israel, the Palestinians and their Arab allies that have failed to overcome decades of distrust and violence. Most...

French PM: No new nationwide lockdown over COVID-19 surge

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday his government was not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but would instead implement a raft of less radical measures.France has the worlds seventh...

Police debunk social media misinformation linking Oregon wildfires to activists

Several Oregon police departments have aimed to debunk misinformation spreading on social media platforms this week, including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, blaming leftist and right-wing groups for wildfires raging in the state. Rumors spr...

Avg hike of 1.74 pc in ready reckoner rates in Maha; Pune tops

The Maharashtra government on Friday hiked ready reckoner rates by an average of 1.74 per cent across the state. The new rates were announced here by Omprakash Deshmukh, Inspector-General of Revenue and Controller of Stamps.The publicatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020