5.51 cr samples for COVID-19 tested so far: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday announced that 10,91,251 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 5.51 crore samples, as of September 11. "The total samples tested (for the screening for COVID-19) up to September 11 stand at 5,51,89,226 while the samples tested on September 11 stand at 10,91,251," ICMR tweeted.

Previously on September 10, the ICMR had tested 11,63,542 samples for COVID-19 taking the total number of tests conducted for the pathogen to 5,40,97,975 in the country. With 97,570 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India -- the highest spike in new cases in the last 24 hours -- the national coronavirus cases tally has gone beyond the 46 lakh mark, the central government said on Saturday.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)