Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social activists, political leaders pay last respects to Swami Agnivesh

Political leaders, rights activists and the general public on Saturday paid their last respects to Swami Agnivesh, and remembered him as a "truly secular" person, who fought for bonded labourers and women rights.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:48 IST
Social activists, political leaders pay last respects to Swami Agnivesh

Political leaders, rights activists and the general public on Saturday paid their last respects to Swami Agnivesh, and remembered him as a "truly secular" person, who fought for bonded labourers and women rights. Social activist Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday. He was 80.

His last rites will be performed on Saturday at the Agnilok Ashram in Behelpa, Gurgaon at 4 pm. Before that, his body was kept at his office at 7, Jantar Mantar Road for people to pay their last respects. "He was a great friend of the entire Left movement. He used to call me comrade and I also addressed him as comrade Swami. He never hesitated in identifying himself with progressive forces fighting for the poor,” CPI leader D Raja said.

"Despite his saffron dress, he was secular to the core. He was a champion of bonded laborers in the country,” he said. Top leaders of the DMK and the PMK, M K Stalin and S Ramadoss, condoled the death of Agnivesh.

"Despite being attacked by communal forces many times, he remained steadfast on his policies," Stalin said in a statement. PMK founder S Ramadoss mourned the death of his 'friend', Swami Agnivesh and said he was supportive of the party's stand against alcohol and smoking.

Political activist Yogendra Yadav said Swami Agnivesh was a representative of the Hindu principle of tolerance and respect for every religion -- “Sarva Dharma Sambhava”. "He respected every religion the way he venerated his own… He made us understand the real meaning of 'dharma' … which is not being in a temple or an ashram, but being among the poor and serving them,” he said.

Lawyer Mehmood Pracha said Swami Agnivesh fought for bonded labourers, women and child rights and the fight will continue even after his demise. “Recently, he was attacked on many occasions by people belonging to certain groups who were against his ideology,” he said.

Those who came to pay last respects wore masks and followed COVID-19 protocols. Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday.

He was suffering from liver cirrhosis. He died due to multi-organ failure, doctors said..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY-Gramin came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockd...

ED orders seizure of properties worth about Rs 89 cr belonging to TN MP, family

The Enforcement Directorate ED has ordered seizure of properties worth Rs 89.19 crore held by Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu S Jagathrakshakan and his family members for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act FEMA. The ED, i...

Study links skin lightening products to altered steroid hormone levels

While skin lightening creams are loaded with bleaching agents that may cause more harm to your skin than good, a recent study has found that women who misuse corticosteroid creams for cosmetic skin lightening may be at risk of developing ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020