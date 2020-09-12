Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar residents barricade city streets as coronavirus cases rise

Aung Zaw Min, the chief of a district in Kyimyidaing township who was guarding one of the barriers, said residents had been careless about keeping the virus at bay after the previously low rate of infections. "Now we have to realise we cannot underestimate the mass infection caused by Sittwe," he said, referring to Rakhine's state capital, where many recent cases were detected.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:43 IST
Myanmar residents barricade city streets as coronavirus cases rise
Some social media users mocked the barricades, joking that the residents had turned city neighbourhoods into "mini republics". Image Credit: ANI

Some residents of Myanmar's biggest city used pieces of wood and corrugated iron to make barricades around their neighbourhoods late on Friday, trying to keep out COVID-19 as the country grapples with the second wave of infections.

The Southeast Asian nation has reported a total of 2,625 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths. The number of infections has quadrupled since mid-August when the virus resurfaced in the western state of Rakhine after weeks without a domestic case. Many of the recent cases have been in Yangon, the commercial capital and biggest city. Residents started erecting the makeshift roadblocks to stop people freely entering and leaving their districts.

Last week, government authorities issued stay-at-home orders for residents, and airlines and buses suspended services in and out of the city. Aung Zaw Min, the chief of a district in Kyimyidaing township who was guarding one of the barriers, said residents had been careless about keeping the virus at bay after the previously low rate of infections.

"Now we have to realise we cannot underestimate the mass infection caused by Sittwe," he said, referring to Rakhine's state capital, where many recent cases were detected. The barricades were built without permission from local authorities, who swiftly ordered the removal of the biggest barriers, though some were still in place on Saturday.

Some social media users mocked the barricades, joking that the residents had turned city neighbourhoods into "mini republics". "It's like the border gate between South and North Korea," said Lu Zaw Oo, standing in a street that had been sealed off on Saturday. "The barricade is not really necessary," he added.

Of the 180 new cases reported on Saturday, 124 were in Yangon, the Health Ministry said.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Businessman arrested for tax evasion in Raipur

A businessman involved in steel and cement trading was arrested in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur on Saturday for allegedly evading taxes of over Rs 12 crore by issuing bogus invoices, an official said. Shubham Singhal, partner of Ms Adhiraj ...

Maguire retained as Man United captain by Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue with Harry Maguire as the teams captain for the new season, calling the defender an absolute top human being. Maguire was given a suspended 21-month sentence last month for assaul...

Italy shaken by brutal beating death of young Black man

Hundreds of people in Italy joined a funeral procession Saturday for a young Black man whose brutal beating death has shaken the country and drawn condemnation from the highest levels of the government. Premier Giuseppe Conte and Italys int...

3 held for duping 250 people through fake call centre since 2017: Police

Three members of a gang, including a civil defence volunteer, have been arrested for allegedly duping nearly 250 people on the pretext of offering gifts against the reward points in their credit cards, police said on Saturday. Manish Gupta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020