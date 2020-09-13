Tripura reports 12 COVID-19 fatalities, 629 new cases

Tripura on Sunday reported record single-day spike of 12 COVID-19 fatalities, which raised the death toll to 194, while 629 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 18,932, a senior official said. West Tripura district, of which Agartala is a part, has accounted for 107 of the 194 COVID-19 deaths, he said.

Tripura, at present, has 7,584 active coronavirus cases, while 11,132 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-two patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 3,27,846 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, the official added..