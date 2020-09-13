Students take NEET amid COVID-19 in Srinagar

Students across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reached exam centres in Srinagar for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test while following COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government. Adil Rasheed, a candidate from Srinagar expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the authorities to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

"All arrangements were made for social distancing and we did not face any difficulty. We had to bring our own hand sanitizers but apart from that everything was arranged properly," he said. He added, "Initially it was quite difficult to study and cope with the stress of the lockdown and the postponement of the exams. Tuitions were shut down and we had to study from home. Overall the test went well and I hope that I get a good rank."

Meanwhile, another student said more exam centres should be there in other parts of the union territory. "I have travelled from Kargil to give the exam. More exam centre should have been there," Sayeed Mohammad Imtiaz told ANI. The NEET is being held days after the JEE (Main) was held across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the exam has put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centres and reducing the number of students in a room in view of the Covid-19. Originally scheduled for May 3, has been deferred twice due to Covid-19 first it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13. (ANI)