Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 60% active cases in 5 states; recovery rate touches 78%: Centre

More than 60 per cent of the active coronavirus cases are concentrated in the five states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Health Ministry said on Monday, underlining that the recovery rate in the country had touched 78 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:42 IST
Over 60% active cases in 5 states; recovery rate touches 78%: Centre

More than 60 per cent of the active coronavirus cases are concentrated in the five states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Health Ministry said on Monday, underlining that the recovery rate in the country had touched 78 per cent. India's COVID-19 case tally has mounted to 48.46 lakh with 92,071 new infections, while 37.80 lakh people have recuperated. The death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 more people succumbing to the infection, according to the ministry data.

India's journey of a fast-growing recovery rate has crossed a milestone on Monday. On a continuous upward trajectory, the recovery rate has touched 78 per cent, reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day, it said in a statement. As many as 77,512 patients have been discharged in a single day and the gap between recovered cases and active cases is consistently increasing, and now stands at 27,93,509. The total number of active cases in the country is 9,86,598, according to the ministry.

More than 60 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These states are also reporting 60 per cent of the total recovered cases, it said. Nearly 60 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 cases are from five states -- Maharashtra (21.9 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (11.7 per cent), Tamil Nadu (10.4 per cent), Karnataka (9.5 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.4 per cent), the ministry said.

Out of the 92,071 new cases, Maharashtra continues to contribute a high number and has reported more than 22,000 new cases in a day. Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 9,800 new cases, it said. Of the new 1,136 deaths, nearly 53 per cent are concentrated in the three states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. These are followed by Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

More than 36 per cent of deaths reported on Sunday are from Maharashtra (416 deaths), the ministry said. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,72,39,428 samples have been tested up to September 13 with 9,78,500 samples being tested on Sunday. PTI ASK HMB

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus leader in Russia on mission to win Putin's backing

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus arrived in Russia to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday, seeking Moscows backing after a fifth consecutive weekend of huge protests demanding his resignation.Flight tracking data showed Lukashenkos plane...

No slum dwellers along railway tracks in Delhi will be removed till decision is taken: Centre to SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday that no slum dwellers along the 140 km length of railway tracks in Delhi would be removed till a final decision is taken by the government. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was infor...

Not many issues remain to secure 'thin' EU-UK trade deal - Irish foreign minister

There are not that many outstanding issues in the way of securing a thin free-trade deal between the European Union and Britain, which is the best-case scenario at this stage, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.We need to a...

Entire country stands by Indian Army irrespective of ruling party at Centre: Sanjay Raut

The entire country has stood by the Indian Army irrespective of the ruling party at the Centre and would always do so, said Shiv Senas Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut here on Monday. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Raut said, The entire country has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020