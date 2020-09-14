Left Menu
MoHFW issues protocol on Post COVID Management on 13 Sep

The protocol provides an integrated holistic approach for patients of COVID to care at home and is not meant to be used as preventive/curative therapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:50 IST
The protocol is also notable for the induction of various AYUSH practices of healthcare to facilitate faster recuperation of health of recovered Covid 19 patients. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued a protocol on Post COVID Management on 13th September 2020. The protocol provides an integrated holistic approach for patients of COVID to care at home and is not meant to be used as preventive/curative therapy. It also states that the recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from a more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing illness. The protocol is also notable for the induction of various AYUSH practices of healthcare to facilitate faster recuperation of health of recovered Covid 19 patients.

COVID 19 is a new disease and new information is being recorded on a daily basis about the natural history of it, especially in terms of post-recovery events. In terms of post-recovery, active research is being pursued in order to unearth all the information related to the disease. As of now, patients who have recovered from acute COVID 19 illness have continued to report a variety of symptom like fatigue, cough, core throat etc.

The Post- COVID follow up protocol, on an individual level, advises continued appropriate use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, physical distancing etc. Adequate consumption of hot water and immunity promoting AYUSH medicine is advised after prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH. Mild/moderate exercises like Yogasana, Pranayama, Meditation is to be practised daily as prescribed while daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated.

Apart from this, the protocol advises consuming a balanced nutritious diet that is easy to digest and is freshly prepared. On a community level, a person can take the support of community-based self-help groups, qualified professionals, etc for the recovery and rehabilitation process. The doctor also mentions visiting the nearest health facility if the patient who had undergone home isolation complains of persisting symptoms.

At the individual level, immunity promoting AYUSH medicine as per the advisories already released by the AYUSH Ministry is recommended, subject to consultation with a qualified practitioner. These include common or easy preparations like the Ayush Kwath, the Samshamanivati, Giloy powder with lukewarm water, Ashwagandha and Chyawanprash. Other recommendations include Amla fruit, Mulethi powder and Haldi milk.

(With Inputs from PIB)

