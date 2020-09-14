Vehicles carrying oxygen to be treated as ambulance in Maha

The Maharashtra government onMonday ordered treating vehicles carrying oxygen on par withambulances to facilitate smooth and timely supply of the gasin hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients

A notification issued by the government in this regardsaid such vehicles will be treated as ambulances only forcarrying oxygen for a period of one year

The Government of Maharashtra hereby declares thatvehicles permitted for carrying oxygen for medical purposesshall be treated on par with the ambulance for carrying onlyoxygen, for a period of one year during such disaster andthereby treating such vehicles as the vehicle on emergency anddisaster management duties, the notification said.