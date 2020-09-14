Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vehicles carrying oxygen to be treated as ambulance in Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:25 IST
Vehicles carrying oxygen to be treated as ambulance in Maha

The Maharashtra government onMonday ordered treating vehicles carrying oxygen on par withambulances to facilitate smooth and timely supply of the gasin hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients

A notification issued by the government in this regardsaid such vehicles will be treated as ambulances only forcarrying oxygen for a period of one year

The Government of Maharashtra hereby declares thatvehicles permitted for carrying oxygen for medical purposesshall be treated on par with the ambulance for carrying onlyoxygen, for a period of one year during such disaster andthereby treating such vehicles as the vehicle on emergency anddisaster management duties, the notification said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. confirms it will unveil Daimler diesel emissions cheating settlement

Daimler AG is set to pay an 875 million civil penalty for violating U.S. clean air laws as part of a 1.5 billion settlement with U.S. and California regulators over excess diesel emissions in passenger vehicles and vans, two people briefed ...

DMK takes exception to Shah's Hindi 'unifying' force remark

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday locked horns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the latters remark that Hindi is a unifying force and alleged that it affected the countrys integrity. Referring to Shahs Hindi Divas message, he asked ...

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...

WTA Rankings: Naomi Osaka climbs to No.3 after US Open title win

The US Open title win has lifted Naomi Osaka back into the top 3 in the latest WTA Rankings on Monday. The 22-year-old won the US Open title on Sunday after securing a win over Victoria Azarenka in the final. She climbed six spots to sit on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020