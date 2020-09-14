Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Some Asian countries are rolling out early, more aggressive influenza vaccination programs this year, seeking to reduce the potential risk of people contracting the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously and thereby crippling healthcare systems. * Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in new infections in nearly three months as authorities began to ease restrictions.

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Global coronavirus cases marked a record one-day increase, with many countries facing a second wave of infections, while a pandemic preparedness panel criticised the collective failure of political leaders to heed warnings and prepare for a crisis.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Some Asian countries are rolling out early, more aggressive influenza vaccination programs this year, seeking to reduce the potential risk of people contracting the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously and thereby crippling healthcare systems.

* Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in new infections in nearly three months as authorities began to ease restrictions. * Experts described the Philippines' decision to cut the social distancing minimum to 30 centimetres (11.8 inches) on public transport as dangerous and premature, as the country saw another daily record in newly confirmed deaths.

* Singapore is battling new clusters of infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities. EUROPE

* Russia has recruited sufficient participants for its large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial, known as a Phase III trial, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday. * Britain's finance ministry said a review of the country's competition rules would consider ways they might change as a result of the pandemic and the end of the Brexit transition period.

* France's southwestern region of Nouvelle-Acquitaine announced stricter sanitary measures on Monday for public events and nursing homes aimed at containing a spike in coronavirus cases. * Romania reopened schools for 2.8 million children on Monday after a six-month closure to fight the coronavirus outbreak, ordering pupils to wear face masks as infections rise.

* Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday she was concerned about a backlog of coronavirus test results. * Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left hospital on Monday after recovering from the new coronavirus, saying he had survived "the most dangerous challenge" of his life.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Working conditions are so bad for some medics in Morocco handling a surging coronavirus outbreak that they have staged protests against inadequate staffing and poorly equipped facilities.

* Bahrain's government will pay citizens' utility bills for three months and banks will be encouraged to postpone loan repayments for those affected by the pandemic until the end of the year. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue on Sunday despite public health professionals' warnings against large indoor gatherings. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca's British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, resumed on Monday, according to the European clinical trials database EudraCT. * The world's largest randomised trial of potential medicines for COVID-19 is to add Regeneron's experimental antiviral antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 to the drugs it is testing in patients hospitalised with the disease.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks nudged higher on Monday on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine after AstraZeneca resumed its Phase III trial, but the gains were limited as caution prevailed before a host of central bank meetings this week.

* Global gasoline and diesel demand is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, although a resurgence in COVID-19 cases would keep consumption fluctuating, several senior industry executives said.

