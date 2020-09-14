Rajasthan records highest single-day spike of 1,730 COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan reached 1,250 on Monday after 14 more people succumbed to the disease, while record single-day spike of 1,730 cases pushed the infection tally to 1,04,138, according to a health bulletin. There are 16,726 active cases in the state, while 84,638 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, it said.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to coronavirus is 301, followed by 123 in Jodhpur, 94 in Bikaner, 88 in Kota, 87 in Ajmer and 73 in Bharatpur, 48 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 36 in Udaipur, 31 in Alwar, 26 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur. Of the 1,730 new cases, 301 were reported from Jaipur, 245 from Jodhpur, 146 from Kota, 129 from Alwar, 122 from Ajmer, 83 from Bhilwara, 66 from Bikaner, 56 from Udaipur, among others.