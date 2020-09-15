Health News Roundup: Researchers trail inhaled versions of Oxford; Pfizer says enrolled more than 29,000 people COVID and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Researchers trial inhaled versions of Oxford and Imperial COVID-19 vaccine candidates

Inhaled versions of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Imperial College will be trialled to see if they deliver a localised immune response in the respiratory tract, British researchers said on Monday. The Oxford and Imperial vaccines are both being tested in trials through intramuscular injection, but scientists from Imperial said that vaccines delivered via inhalation could potentially deliver a more specialised response.

Pfizer says enrolled more than 29,000 people in its COVID-19 vaccine trial

Pfizer Inc said on Monday that it had enrolled more than 29,000 people in its 44,000-volunteer trial to test the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech. The company, which expanded the size of the trial from 30,000 people over the weekend, had enrolled more than 25,000 people as of last week. The company has said it could have results on whether the vaccine works in October.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials resume in Brazil

Clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University resumed in Brazil on Monday after the country's health regulator got confirmation over the weekend that its British equivalent MHRA had approved the restart, a company representative said. The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which is running the trials, said in a statement that 4,600 of the planned 5,000 volunteers have been vaccinated in Brazil without any of them reporting any serious health issues.

Russian excess deaths over summer outstrip COVID toll by more than 3 to 1

The number of excess deaths in Russia between May and July was more than three times higher than the official coronavirus toll, recent government data show, a discrepancy some experts say raises questions about the accuracy of Moscow's counting. While Russia has confirmed the world's fourth largest tally of coronavirus cases, it has a relatively low death toll from the associated disease, COVID-19.

U.S. COVID-19 cases fall 15% in past week, deaths down for four weeks

The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the United States fell 15% last week from the previous seven days, and deaths fell for a fourth week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis. The United States reported on average about 35,000 new cases each day in the week ended Sept. 13, marking the eighth straight week of declines from a peak in July of about 70,000 new cases a day. On average, more than 735 people a day died from COVID-19 last week, with fatalities declining in California and Texas and holding steady in Florida.

Marinus genetic epilepsy drug meets main goal of late-stage study

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental treatment for a rare type of genetic epilepsy called CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) met the main goal of reducing seizure frequency in patients in a late-stage trial. CDD is characterized by difficult-to-control seizures and severe neuro-developmental impairment.

Fifteen scientists launch critique of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine data

A group of scientists sent a formal letter to the Lancet on Monday outlining doubts about the accuracy of early data on Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, one of the authors said, adding further fuel to a dispute surrounding the "Sputnik-V" shot. Fifteen scientists from five countries signed the letter presenting their concerns to the international medical journal, Enrico Bucci, biologist adjunct professor at Philadelphia's Temple University, told Reuters.

Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthritis drug benefit seen

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Flu may be linked with coronavirus spread.

Factbox: Record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases in seven U.S. states

Seven U.S. states have reported record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases so far this month even as the average daily number of new infections is falling nationally. Nationwide, about 35,000 new infections are reported on average each day, down from a peak in July of about 70,000 a day, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Exclusive: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S. on hold until at least midweek - sources

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a U.S. investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials of the vaccine resume, sources familiar with the details told Reuters. AstraZeneca on Saturday said it had restarted its trial in Britain after regulators completed their review of a serious side effect in one trial participant there.