FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his annual address to world leaders next week to push for a global ceasefire until the end of 2020 so countries can fight the coronavirus pandemic, but he said opportunities will be lost because presidents and prime ministers are not physically in New York.

ASIA-PACIFIC * At least 17 Indian MPs have tested positive as cases in the country near five million.

* Australia recorded its first day without a death in two months, as states lift restrictions. * Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday after a mass-testing scheme.

* Organisers pushing ahead with the postponed Tokyo Olympics are set to decide by the end of the year what "counter-measures" are required to hold the Games safely. EUROPE

* Russia reported 5,529 new cases, pushing its tally to 1,073,849, the fourth largest in the world. * Hundreds of Hasidic Jews who set off on a pilgrimage to Ukraine despite coronavirus restrictions blocked the frontier after border guards would not let them in.

* Britain's interior minister said she would call on the police to report anyone who flouted a ban on gatherings of more than six people, suggesting that people who stopped for a chat on the street were breaking new laws. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa plans no further easing of its coronavirus loan scheme criteria to stimulate uptake, meaning almost a third of the government's $30 billion relief package may end up going unused. * Nigerian health workers demanding the payment of a hazard allowance for treating coronavirus patients have gone on strike only a week after doctors in Africa's most populous country staged a walk-out.

* In August, programmes by Tanzanian non-profit organisation Ubongo - which offers television and radio content for free to African broadcasters - rose to reach about 17 million households in 20 countries, as millions of children rely on TV education during school shutdowns. AMERICAS

* Argentina's "positive rate", the number of daily infections to the number of tests carried out, has topped 50%, one of the highest in the world while Brazil registered 15,115 new cases on Monday and 381 additional deaths. * Almost 40 countries on five continents have received doctors from Cuba during the pandemic, despite Washington calling on some countries to reject them.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Knock-on effects of the pandemic have halted and reversed global health progress, setting it back 25 years and exposing millions to the risk of deadly disease and poverty, a report by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation warned.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks rose on the back of upbeat Chinese data and optimism about vaccines, as a struggling dollar kept the hot streaks for the euro and some of the biggest emerging market currencies sizzling.

* The International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its 2020 oil demand forecast, citing caution about the pace of economic recovery. * Economic output in "developing Asia" will shrink for the first time in nearly six decades in 2020 before it bounces back next year, the Asian Development Bank said.

* Britain's unemployment rate rose for the first time since lockdown began in March, a warning signal ahead of an expected surge in job losses when a huge government job subsidy programme expires next month.