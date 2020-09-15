Left Menu
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

While officials said there were 50 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a small increase from a day earlier, Australia reported no fresh fatalities for the first time since July 13. Most of the new cases were in Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, which has accounted for about 75% of the country's COVID-19 infections.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Indian cases near 5 million

At least 17 members of the Indian parliament have tested positive for the coronavirus, government officials said, underlining the widening spread of infections set to cross five million cases soon. The lawmakers were screened ahead of the re-opening of parliament on Monday after six months. MPs cleared by the tests wore masks, occupied seats with glass enclosures and worked for truncated hours.

India, where cases have been rising faster than any other nation, lags only the United States in terms of its number of total infections. South Korea to secure vaccines for 60% of its people

South Korea said it plans to spend $146 million to procure coronavirus vaccines, initially aiming to secure a supply for 30 million people, or 60% of its population, as it battles persistent outbreaks of new cases. The population target is higher than a World Health Organization goal for the early purchase of supplies for 20% of the world's most vulnerable people, and at least 40% agreed by European Union nations, Britain and EU partners for their populations.

South Korea has been one of the world's coronavirus mitigation success stories, with an aggressive testing and tracing strategy. Australia records first day without COVID-19 death in two months

Australia recorded its first day without a COVID-19 death in two months, as states began to lift restrictions amid growing confidence that a second wave of infections has been contained. While officials said there were 50 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a small increase from a day earlier, Australia reported no fresh fatalities for the first time since July 13.

Most of the new cases were in Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, which has accounted for about 75% of the country's COVID-19 infections. Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks

Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions after the testing of nearly two million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases. The announcement comes days after the Chinese special administrative region reopened gyms and entertainment venues and increased the number of people allowed to gather to four.

The ban on gatherings of more than four people remains in place as does a ban on people visiting public beaches as authorities called for vigilance. Hong Kong Disneyland closed on July 15 for a second time this year due to the virus, after having reopened in June.

Party next door in the UK? Call the police British minister Priti Patel said she would call the police to report anyone who flouted a ban on gatherings of more than six people, suggesting that people who stopped for a chat on the street were breaking new coronavirus laws.

COVID-19 cases across the UK have risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting the government to bring in the new rules to restrict socialising, at the same time as health bosses have said there are problems with accessing tests. The social clampdown comes amid concern that people are struggling to get tests for COVID-19, especially in areas where the infection rates are highest. (Compiled by Linda Noakes, editing by Ed Osmond)

