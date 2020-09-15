Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants stranded by Lesbos fire resist new temporary camp

Thousands of migrants stranded on Lesbos since a fire destroyed their camp last week refused to move into a new facility set up to house them on Tuesday, demanding instead that they be allowed to leave the Greek island.

Reuters | Lesbos | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:56 IST
Migrants stranded by Lesbos fire resist new temporary camp
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thousands of migrants stranded on Lesbos since a fire destroyed their camp last week refused to move into a new facility set up to house them on Tuesday, demanding instead that they be allowed to leave the Greek island. More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water after a fire tore through the overcrowded Moria migrant camp last Wednesday.

At a temporary camp in the Kara Tepe area with 5,000 beds available, only about 1,000 people had moved in so far, according to a government official, adding that more space was being made available. Migrants wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queued outside the camp gates to receive water, food and blankets from aid workers before they entered.

COVID-19 tests were also carried out, and at least 25 people tested positive, further complicating attempts to resettle asylum seekers. But many thousands more were reluctant to enter the tent camp, a police official said, fearing that life there would be no better than the squalid conditions they endured in Moria and hoping to be allowed to leave the island.

Thousands of people, including women and children, spent the night in makeshift tents on a road outside the temporary camp. "We have informed them that they must come into the facility, but they have refused," the police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "They want to leave the island."

Germany could take in up to 1,500 people stranded by the Moria fire, government sources said on Tuesday, in addition to 100-150 Berlin has already agreed to take in. Only a few hundred migrants, mainly unaccompanied minors, have been moved off Lesbos. Greek officials have said there will be no mass transfers and all asylum seekers will have to go into the new shelter.

"No one will leave Lesbos without having first entered the temporary camp," Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis told Skai radio. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that no matter what, a permanent migrant reception centre would be set up on Lesbos to replace the overcrowded refugee camp destroyed last week's blaze.

European Council President Charles Michel, who arrived in Athens on Tuesday, was expected to visit Lesbos in the evening.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Airmeet raises USD 12 mn series A fund led by Sequoia Capital, Redpoint

Online video conference company Airmeet has raised USD 12 million about Rs 88 crore in series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India and Redpoint Ventures, a statement said on Tuesday. Accel India, Venture Highway and Global Founder...

Greek PM says EU must show 'tangible solidarity' on migrants, Turkey

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Tuesday for tangible solidarity from the European Union in tackling the migrant crisis and tensions with Turkey in the east Mediterranean region.A fire destroyed Greeces biggest refugee cam...

Diplomats: Roadside bombing targets British convoy in Iraq

A roadside bombing targeted British diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad on Tuesday, the British Embassy and Iraqi officials said. There were no injuries but the attack is fueling concerns of armed groups outside of the states control. The attack...

JK, Ladakh fully integrated into mainstream of the country after Art 370 scrapped: govt

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370, the government told Lok Sabha Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020