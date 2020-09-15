100 paramilitary personnel died due to COVID-19

100 paramilitary personnel died due to COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:42 IST
A total of 100 paramilitary personnel have died due to the coronavirus in the country so far, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the data in respect of state police personnel who died due to COVID-19 is not maintained centrally. Of the 100 deaths reported, as on September 10, as many as 35 were from the CRPF, 24 from CISF, 23 from BSF, seven from ITBP, six from SSB and five from Assam Rifles, he said replying to a written question.
