COVID-19 test rate at private labs in Raj slashed to Rs 1,200
The Rajasthan government on Tuesday revised the rates for COVID-19 tests conducted by private labs in the state from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200 Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the prices of RT-PCR testing kits, reagents, VTM kits and other consumables have reduced and therefore it was decided to provide the testing facility to people at lower prices.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:50 IST
The Rajasthan government on Tuesday revised the rates for COVID-19 tests conducted by private labs in the state from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200
Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the prices of RT-PCR testing kits, reagents, VTM kits and other consumables have reduced and therefore it was decided to provide the testing facility to people at lower prices. Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Akhil Arora issued an order in this regard on Tuesday. The test for COVID-19 will now be conducted at Rs 1,200, inclusive of GST, at the private laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and approved by the ICMR.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Raghu Sharma
- VTM
- ICMR
ALSO READ
Unlock-4: Schools, colleges and coaching classes to remain closed till Sep 30 in Rajasthan
Rajasthan govt releases guidelines for Unlock 4, allows inter-state travel
645 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
COVID-19: Three MLAs test positive, five fresh fatalities in Rajasthan
BJP protests against increased electricity tariff across Rajasthan