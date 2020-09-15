Uttarakhand records nearly 1400 new cases, 9 deaths

As many as 1,391 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 34,407, while nine more people succumbed to the infection, officials said. The state now has 10,739 active cases, they said.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 421 cases, followed by Udham Singh Nagar (318), Nainital (226), Haridwar (219), Uttarkashi (51), Pauri (38), Tehri (31), Pitgoragarh (30), Rudraprayag (27), Champawat (23) and Chamoli (7), a state health department bulletin said. Of the nine fresh casualties, four were reported from the AIIMS in Rishikesh, three from the Doon Medical College and two from the Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, it said.

As many as 23,085 people have recovered, while 145 have migrated out of the state and 438 have died so far, the bulletin said..