Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK records 3,105 new daily COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:00 IST
UK records 3,105 new daily COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 27 new deaths and 3,105 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 2,621 the day before, official statistics showed.

Cases of the coronavirus have been steadily rising in Britain since the beginning of September, forcing the government to bring in tough new restrictions on public gatherings to prevent the virus from spreading further. The 27 deaths take the toll of those who have died within 28 days of testing positive to 41,664, one of the highest tolls in the world.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

China's attempt to unilaterally alter status quo along LAC unacceptable: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India has conveyed to China that its attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control LAC was unacceptable and noted that the Chinese actions reflect a disregard of...

Amid border tension with China, Indian Army ready for deployment in winters, stocks up essential supplies

By Ankur Sharma Amid the heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the Indian Army on Tuesday said it is fully ready for deployment in the harsh winter months as it has stocked up all essential supplies including food ...

EU to throw London lifeline with extension to coveted clearing

The European Union is set to throw the City of London an 18-month lifeline to continue clearing euro derivatives after Britains unfettered access to the bloc ends in January, an EU draft document showed. Britain left the EU in January and c...

In England, where you grow up dictates what you earn, study finds

By Amber Milne LONDON, Sept 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Young men who grew up in affluent areas of England earn twice as much as those from poorer areas, according to a major study released on Tuesday, as concerns rise about the economi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020