Soccer-Some fans allowed back in Bundesliga stadiums from weekend - source

Germany's federal states have agreed that some fans will be allowed into the stadiums when the Bundesliga season starts this weekend, a source involved in the talks told Reuters on Tuesday. Spectators had been banned from stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic when the Bundesliga resumed in May.

A six-week trial, during which up to 20% of stadium capacity can be used, was agreed in a video call of regional representatives, said the source, who added that strict hygiene requirements would be imposed and alcohol would be banned.