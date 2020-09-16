Left Menu
Record 82,961 recoveries in a day, a quarter from Maha alone; recovery rate 78.53%

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:36 IST
Record 82,961 recoveries in a day, a quarter from Maha alone; recovery rate 78.53%

A record 82,961 new COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, almost a quarter of them from Maharashtra alone, pushing the overall figures close to 39.5 lakh and the recovery rate to 78.53 per cent, Health Ministry data showed. In its figures updated at 8 am Wednesday, the ministry said the number of active cases stands at 9,95,933 (or 19.84 per cent of the total caseload ), while the number of recovered patients is 39,42,360.

It said that nearly 59 per cent of the new recoveries came from five states -- 23.41 per cent from Maharashtra (19, 423 recoveries); and a cumulative 35.5 per cent from Andhra Pradesh (9,628 recoveries), Karnataka (7,406), Uttar Pradesh (6,680) and Tamil Nadu (5,735) A record 82,961 patients recovered and were discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals in a day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The number of recovered patients so far exceeds that of the active cases by nearly four times (3.96), or in absolute terms by 29,46,427 cases, the ministry said.

"The 7-day moving average of the recoveries shows a consistent increase," the ministry said. Twenty-seven states and union territories are reporting recovery rates of more than 70 per cent, the ministry highlighted.

"Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu compose close to 60 per cent of the active cases," the ministry said. With more than 20,000 new cases in a span of 24 hours, Maharashtra is also leading the cases tally, followed by Andhra Pradesh (8,846) and Karnataka (7,576). India's tally of COVID-19 cases galloped past 50 lakh Wednesday, just 11 days after it crossed 40 lakh, with 90,123 infections reported in a day. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 50,20,359, while the death toll climbed to 82,066 with a record 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the updated data showed.

